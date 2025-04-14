Village Farms Announces Favorable Amendment To FCC Credit Agreement With Farm Credit Canada

(RTTNews) - Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF), Monday announced favorable amendments to Fresh Produce loan agreement with Farm Credit Canada, resulting in improved terms, and greater financial flexibility.

The company stated that these changes reflect considerable expansion and growth of Village Farms' business as well a recognition of the company's stronger strategic focus on its growing cannabis business.

Notably, the FCC Loan carries a variable interest rate below 8.0 percent and matures on May 3, 2027. Meanwhile, other terms of the loan agreement remain unchanged.

On Friday, Village Farms' stock closed at $0.50, down 1.24 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.