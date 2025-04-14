Markets
Village Farms Announces Favorable Amendment To FCC Credit Agreement With Farm Credit Canada

April 14, 2025 — 07:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF), Monday announced favorable amendments to Fresh Produce loan agreement with Farm Credit Canada, resulting in improved terms, and greater financial flexibility.

The company stated that these changes reflect considerable expansion and growth of Village Farms' business as well a recognition of the company's stronger strategic focus on its growing cannabis business.

Notably, the FCC Loan carries a variable interest rate below 8.0 percent and matures on May 3, 2027. Meanwhile, other terms of the loan agreement remain unchanged.

On Friday, Village Farms' stock closed at $0.50, down 1.24 percent on the Nasdaq.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
