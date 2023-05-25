Village Bank & Trust Financial (VBFC) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Village Bank & Trust Financial said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $45.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.68%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=209).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Village Bank & Trust Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VBFC is 0.18%, an increase of 81.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors holds 45K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 20.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VBFC by 91.51% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 44K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBFC by 11.99% over the last quarter.

River Oaks Capital holds 32K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 20K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 15K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 53.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VBFC by 83,007.61% over the last quarter.

Village Bank & Trust Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia as a bank holding company whose activities consist of investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Village Bank. Village Bank is a full-serviceVirginia-chartered community bank headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia, with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank has nine branch offices. Village Bank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Village Bank Mortgage Corporation, offer a complete range of financial products and services, including commercial loans, consumer credit, mortgage lending, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and 24-hour banking.

Key filings for this company:

