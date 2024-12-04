Viking’s VK2735 likely ‘even better’ than Lilly’s Zepbound, says BTIG

After Eli Lilly (LLY) reported topline data from the Phase 3b SURMOUNT-5 trial, which ran a head-to-head comparison between Zepbound, or tirzepatide, and Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Wegovy, or semaglutide, in overweight and obese adults, BTIG notes that the data affirms the superior profile of tirzepatide, which showed 20.2% weight loss at 72 weeks vs. 16.1% for semaglutide. The firm believes the greater weight loss seen at three months with Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) VK2735 will further deepen with time and sees the potential for ‘2735 to differentiate from tirzepatide not only on absolute weight loss but also on dosing frequency and tolerability, supporting a potential best-in-class profile. BTIG reiterates a Buy rating and $125 price target on Viking shares.

