Viking (VKTX) Up 12% as VKTX-2809 Meets Goals in NASH Study

Shares of Viking Therapeutics VKTX were up 12.1% on May 16, after it announced positive data from the ongoing phase IIb VOYAGE study that evaluated VK2809 in patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”).

The VOYAGE study achieved its primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction in liver fat content in NASH patients following 12 weeks of treatment with VK2809 compared with placebo. This was assessed by a magnetic resonance imaging, proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF), which ranged from 38-55% for participants who were administered VK2809. Moreover, 85% of patients who received VK2809 experienced at least a 30% relative reduction in liver fat content.

Treatment with VK2809 also demonstrated significant reductions in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), triglycerides and atherogenic lipoproteins against placebo

Viking Therapeutics plans to report 52-week treatment data from the VOYAGE study in the first half of the next year.

In the year so far, shares of Viking Therapeutics have skyrocketed 162.2% against the industry’s 7.2% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VK2809 has been developed using HepDirect technology platform owned by Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND. As part of a license agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals in 2014, Viking Therapeutics is responsible for all development activities on VK2809 under the license. Ligand Pharmaceuticals is eligible to receive $10 million as milestone payment from Viking if the former initiates a phase III study evaluating this candidate. Ligand Pharmaceuticals is eligible to receive royalties of 3.5% to 7.5% on future worldwide sales of VK2809.

NASH is a progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, characterized by excessive fat buildup in the liver, accompanied by inflammation and fibrosis, which may progress to cirrhosis, liver failure, cancer and death.

While the NASH market holds potential with no approved therapies yet, it is challenging as several companies like Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL and Akero Therapeutics AKRO are trying to develop a successful treatment for the same.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is developing its lead candidate resmetirom for the treatment of NASH and liver fibrosis. Last December, Madrigal reported positive top-line data from the pivotal phase III MAESTRO-NASH study evaluating its resmetirom for treating NASH and liver fibrosis. The study achieved its primary endpoints and potentially clinically meaningful effects as compared to placebo. Based on this data, Madrigal plans to file a new drug application (NDA) seeking approval of resmetirom in NASH indication in second-quarter 2023. Last month, Madrigal announced that it has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for resmetirom in NASH indication.

Akero Therapeutics is evaluating its lead candidate efruxifermin (EFX) for treating NASH. Akero is on track to report 36-week treatment data from the phase IIb SYMMETRY main study evaluating EFX in adult patients with cirrhotic NASH in fourth-quarter 2023. Akero is also on track to initiate two phase III studies as part of the late-stage SYNCHRONY program in second-half 2023 to evaluate EFX in NASH.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. price | Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank

Viking Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.