Viking Therapeutics's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in VKTX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Viking Therapeutics. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $57,349, and 8 calls, totaling $320,592.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $100.0 for Viking Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Viking Therapeutics options trades today is 1801.8 with a total volume of 3,253.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Viking Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $6.1 $6.1 $30.00 $57.3K 103 95 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.7 $3.3 $3.7 $55.00 $53.9K 869 287 VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $5.1 $4.7 $4.9 $70.00 $49.0K 4.0K 102 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.6 $3.4 $3.5 $55.00 $47.3K 869 1.6K VKTX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $3.7 $3.3 $3.7 $55.00 $44.4K 869 20

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Viking Therapeutics, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Viking Therapeutics With a volume of 1,459,984, the price of VKTX is up 3.93% at $56.26. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

