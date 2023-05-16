News & Insights

US Markets
VKTX

Viking Therapeutics's NASH drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

May 16, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe and Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds background on NASH and details on the study throughout

May 16 (Reuters) - Viking Therapeutics Inc VKTX.O said on Tuesday its experimental drug, VK2809, met the main goal of a mid-stage trial to treat patients with a type of fatty liver disease.

With no approved treatments for the disease yet, several drugmakers including Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO and other smaller companies such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc MDGL.O and Akro Therapeutics Inc AKRO.O are racing to enter what is expected to be a multibillion dollar market in the United States.

The California-based company said the study achieved its primary goal, with patients receiving the drug VK2809 experiencing statistically significant reductions in liver fat content compared with placebo.

The progressive fatty liver disease - non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) - is also the fastest-growing cause of liver transplants in developed countries.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VKTX
MDGL
AKRO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.