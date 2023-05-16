Viking Therapeutics's NASH drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

Adds background on NASH and details on the study throughout

May 16 (Reuters) - Viking Therapeutics Inc VKTX.O said on Tuesday its experimental drug, VK2809, met the main goal of a mid-stage trial to treat patients with a type of fatty liver disease.

With no approved treatments for the disease yet, several drugmakers including Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO and other smaller companies such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc MDGL.O and Akro Therapeutics Inc AKRO.O are racing to enter what is expected to be a multibillion dollar market in the United States.

The California-based company said the study achieved its primary goal, with patients receiving the drug VK2809 experiencing statistically significant reductions in liver fat content compared with placebo.

The progressive fatty liver disease - non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) - is also the fastest-growing cause of liver transplants in developed countries.

