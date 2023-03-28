Markets
VKTX

Viking Therapeutics: Phase 1 VK2735 Clinical Trial Reports Positive Results

March 28, 2023 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced Tuesday positive results from Phase 1 clinical trial of Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist VK2735.

Based on these results from Phase 1 single ascending dose or SAD and multiple ascending dose or MAD clinical trial, the company plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of VK2735 in patients with obesity in mid-2023.

VK2735 is a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors in development for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders.

The company said up to 6.0% placebo-adjusted mean weight loss was observed after 28 days. VK2735 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in 28-day study.

The company noted that in the SAD portion of the study, VK2735 demonstrated promising safety and tolerability, as well as a predictable pharmacokinetic (PK) profile.

In the 28-day MAD portion of the study, VK2735 demonstrated encouraging tolerability and positive signs of clinical activity.

Viking said it plans to evaluate further dose escalation in the upcoming Phase 2 trial.

Brian Lian, chief executive officer of Viking, said, "The initial data suggest excellent clinical characteristics, with good tolerability and up to approximately 18 pounds of mean weight loss from baseline. Though subjects in this study were only exposed to higher doses for a limited time, no signs of plateau were observed. We look forward to exploring higher doses over a longer treatment window in the Phase 2 trial."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VKTX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.