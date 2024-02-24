Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Price Target Increased by 15.69% to 40.12

The average one-year price target for Viking Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:VKTX) has been revised to 40.12 / share. This is an increase of 15.69% from the prior estimate of 34.68 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.22% from the latest reported closing price of 37.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Therapeutics. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VKTX is 0.16%, an increase of 33.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 84,148K shares. The put/call ratio of VKTX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 5,145K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,573K shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 70.71% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,477K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares, representing an increase of 34.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 22.51% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,674K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,550K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 57.39% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,326K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,314K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 11.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,779K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,705K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 27.18% over the last quarter.

Viking Therapeutics Background Information

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). VK0214 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial. The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

