Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Opinions on Phase 3 Obesity Trial Launch

Recent discussions on X about Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) have been buzzing with activity following the company's announcement of the initiation of Phase 3 clinical trials for their drug candidate VK2735, aimed at treating obesity. Many users on the platform have expressed optimism about the potential of this dual GLP-1/GIP agonist, especially given its innovative approach with both injectable and oral forms under development. The news of the VANQUISH Phase 3 program, involving thousands of participants, has sparked conversations about the company's competitive positioning in the rapidly growing weight loss drug market.

While enthusiasm dominates much of the dialogue, there are also notes of caution among some participants on X, with a few highlighting the stock's volatility and past fluctuations despite earlier positive trial data. Discussions often compare Viking's progress to larger pharmaceutical giants, with some suggesting that VK2735 could emerge as a significant contender if the trials succeed. The mix of hope and tempered expectations reflects the high stakes surrounding this biopharmaceutical stock as it navigates critical stages of development.

Viking Therapeutics Insider Trading Activity

Viking Therapeutics insiders have traded $VKTX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN LIAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 194,490 shares for an estimated $8,313,601 .

. MARIANNA MANCINI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 54,215 shares for an estimated $2,317,599 .

. GREG ZANTE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,309 shares for an estimated $2,150,594 .

. SARAH KATHRYN ROUAN purchased 1,240 shares for an estimated $29,942

Viking Therapeutics Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of Viking Therapeutics stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Viking Therapeutics Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VKTX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

