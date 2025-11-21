Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX). Shares have added about 1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Viking Therapeutics due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss, Nil Sales

Viking reported a third-quarter 2025 loss of 81 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 70 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 22 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Currently, Viking Therapeutics does not have any approved products in its portfolio. Hence, it has yet to generate revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development (R&D) expenses amounted to $90.0 million, compared to $22.8 million incurred in the year-ago period. This significant increase was primarily driven by higher costs associated with clinical studies and manufacturing for the company’s drug candidates, as well as increased employee-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $8.6 million, down nearly 38% year over year, mainly due to lower costs on legal and patent services as well as stock-related compensation expenses.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Viking Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments worth $715 million compared with $808 million as of June 30, 2025

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -19.23% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Viking Therapeutics has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Viking Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.