Viking Therapeutics Unusual Options Activity For September 24

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VKTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Viking Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 14% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $138,720, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $621,095.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $90.0 for Viking Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Viking Therapeutics's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Viking Therapeutics's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.0 $6.7 $6.7 $70.00 $301.5K 6.1K 647 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $1.95 $1.65 $1.65 $66.00 $53.4K 64 342 VKTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $46.0 $41.1 $43.0 $90.00 $43.0K 0 0 VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $2.65 $2.15 $2.3 $75.00 $39.3K 501 424 VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $2.85 $2.15 $2.3 $75.00 $39.3K 501 253

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Viking Therapeutics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Viking Therapeutics Trading volume stands at 1,830,893, with VKTX's price down by -5.03%, positioned at $61.74. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 29 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Viking Therapeutics

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $92.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $80. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $105.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Viking Therapeutics options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

