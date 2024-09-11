Viking Therapeutics Unusual Options Activity For September 11

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VKTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 options trades for Viking Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $88,413, and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,052,698.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $120.0 for Viking Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Viking Therapeutics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Viking Therapeutics's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.3 $13.0 $13.0 $60.00 $88.4K 442 86 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.0 $12.4 $12.8 $60.00 $64.0K 918 98 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $18.2 $17.8 $17.8 $50.00 $62.3K 242 86 VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $17.5 $16.6 $17.05 $50.00 $60.9K 242 36 VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $11.6 $11.0 $11.1 $70.00 $59.9K 387 147

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

In light of the recent options history for Viking Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Viking Therapeutics With a trading volume of 3,569,240, the price of VKTX is up by 4.12%, reaching $56.9. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now. What The Experts Say On Viking Therapeutics

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $80.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

