VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Reports Promising Preclinical Data On Dual GLP-1/GIP Agonists

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) presented preclinical data from a series of internally developed dual agonists of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors. A 21-day study showed that co-agonists of GLP-1 and GIP receptors resulted in robust weight loss in a rodent model of obesity. Also, a 14-day study demonstrated that dual incretin receptor agonists reduced body weight and improved metabolic profile in DIO Mice.

Viking Therapeutics said these presentations provide the rationale for its continued advancement of internal dual GLP-1/GIP agonist development program. The company plans to begin a first-in-human phase 1 trial with a lead candidate in the coming months.

