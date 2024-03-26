News & Insights

Markets
VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Reports Positive Results From Phase 1 Study Of VK2735 In Obesity

March 26, 2024 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Tuesday reported positive results from the Phase 1 study of an oral tablet formulation of VK2735 proposed for the treatment of metabolic disorders such as obesity.

In the study, participants who received VK2735 showed reductions in mean body weight compared with placebo, ranging up to 3.3%.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of VK2735 in obesity in the second half of this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VKTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.