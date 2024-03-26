Viking Therapeutics Reports Positive Results From Phase 1 Study Of VK2735 In Obesity

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Tuesday reported positive results from the Phase 1 study of an oral tablet formulation of VK2735 proposed for the treatment of metabolic disorders such as obesity.

In the study, participants who received VK2735 showed reductions in mean body weight compared with placebo, ranging up to 3.3%.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of VK2735 in obesity in the second half of this year.

