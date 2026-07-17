Viking Therapeutics to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

We expect investors to focus on updates related to Viking Therapeutics’ VKTX pipeline when it reports second-quarter 2026 earnings. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed expectations by more than 44%.

Since the company lacks a marketed drug in its portfolio, no revenues are expected to have been recorded. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of $1.21 per share.

Factors Likely to Shape VKTX’s Upcoming Results

Investor focus will likely be on pipeline updates. Viking Therapeutics’ lead candidate is VK2735, which is being developed to treat obesity.

The company is conducting two late-stage studies (VANQUISH-1 and VANQUISH-2) on the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of VK2735. While VANQUISH-1 is evaluating the drug in obese adults with at least one weight-related co-morbid condition and without type II diabetes (T2D), VANQUISH-2 is assessing its efficacy in obese or overweight adults with T2D. Data from these studies is not expected before next year.

Investors will likely be seeking updates on the ongoing maintenance dosing study on VK2735, which was initiated last year. This study is evaluating multiple regimens — monthly SC, weekly oral and daily oral dosing — to determine whether the initial weight loss achieved with weekly SC dosing can be sustained. The company had previously announced that it would report SC maintenance results in the third quarter of 2026, followed by oral maintenance results in the first half of 2027.

Investors will also likely be interested in seeking updates from VKTX on the study design for the late-stage program on the oral version of VK2735. Viking Therapeutics had previously announced plans to start the program in the fourth quarter of 2026.

VKTX’s Earnings Surprise History

The biotech firm’s performance has been dismal over the past four quarters. Its earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative average surprise of 36.70%.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

VKTX Stock Performance

Year to date, shares of the company have gained more than 3% compared withthe industry’s nearly 2% growth.



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What Our Model Predicts for VKTX

Per our proven model, companies with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or#3 (Hold) have a good chance of delivering an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Viking has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some drug/biotech stocks that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Absci Corporation ABSI has an Earnings ESP of +15.22% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Shares of ABSI have skyrocketed about 136% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters, while missing the mark on the other three occasions. Agenus delivered an average negative surprise of 17.58%. Absci will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 11, after market close.

Edgewise Therapeutics EWTX has an Earnings ESP of +13.28% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Shares of EWTX have surged 54% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing out on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 5.06%.

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Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Absci Corporation (ABSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.