Viking Therapeutics Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Nil, Stock Dips

Viking Therapeutics VKTX reported a first-quarter 2025 loss of 41 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 34 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 26 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Currently, Viking Therapeutics does not have any approved products in its portfolio. Hence, it has yet to generate revenues. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

More on VKTX’s Q1 Earnings

Research and development expenses surged 72% year over year to $41.4 million. This upside was mainly due to increased manufacturing expenses for the company’s drug candidates, along with higher employee-related costs.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $14.1 million, up 41% year over year due to higher legal fees and employee-related expenses.

Shares of VKTX edged down 2% in after-market trading yesterday likely due to a wider-than-expected loss incurred in the quarter on higher operating expenses.

Year to date, the stock has plummeted 36% compared with the industry’s 7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As of March 31, 2025, Viking Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments worth $852 million compared with $903 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

VKTX’s Pipeline Updates

Viking Therapeutics is one of the few biotech stocks that has shown immense potential in the obesity space. It is developing VK2735, an investigational novel dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist, in different clinical studies as oral and subcutaneous (SC) versions for treating obesity.

Last month, Viking announced that it completed enrollment in the phase II VENTURE-Oral Dosing study evaluating the oral version of VK2735 over a 13-week treatment period. This marks a milestone for the company since the study’s initiation was declared in January. Per VKTX, this rapid recruitment indicates high patient and physician enthusiasm for the drug. Data from this study is expected before this year’s end.

VKTX remains on track to start a late-stage study on VK2735 SC in the second quarter of 2025.

The company also reiterated its plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application with the FDA before the end of this year to advance an internally developed amylin agonist program to clinical development for treating obesity.

VKTX’s Zacks Rank

Viking currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. price | Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Biotech Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP, CytomX Therapeutics CTMX and 89bio ETNB. ANIP sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and CTMX and ETNB carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2025 earnings per share (EPS) have risen from $5.54 to $6.36. EPS estimates for 2026 have increased from $6.75 to $7.14 during the same period.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.32%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ 2025 EPS have improved from a loss of 31 cents to a profit of 32 cents. During the same timeframe, estimates for 2026 loss per share have narrowed from 65 cents to 45 cents.

CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average surprise of 180.70%.

Estimates for 89bio’s loss per share have narrowed from $2.51 to $1.98 for 2025 in the past 60 days. During the same time frame, estimates for 2026 loss per share have improved from $2.94 to $2.15.

89bio’s earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and beat the mark on one occasion, delivering an average negative surprise of 46.18%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

89BIO (ETNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.