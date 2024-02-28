Viking Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of About 6.47 Mln Shares At $85/shr

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of about 6.47 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $85.00 per share.

The company expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, to be about $550.0 million.

Viking has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 970,650 additional shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock in the offering are to be sold by Viking. The offering is expected to close on or about March 4, 2024.

Viking currently plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for continued development of its VK2809, VK2735 and VK0214 programs and for general research and development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

