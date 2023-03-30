Markets
VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Prices 17.24 Mln Share Offering

March 30, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Thursday priced its public offering of 17.24 million shares at $14.50 per share.

The company plans to use the gross proceeds from the offering of about $250 million to continue the development of its drug candidates VK2809, VK2735 and VK0214, for general research and development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as joint book-running manager for the offering. BTIG, LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC are also acting as bookrunners for the offering.

The offering is expected to close on or about April 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VKTX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.