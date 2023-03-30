Viking Therapeutics Prices 17.24 Mln Share Offering

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Thursday priced its public offering of 17.24 million shares at $14.50 per share.

The company plans to use the gross proceeds from the offering of about $250 million to continue the development of its drug candidates VK2809, VK2735 and VK0214, for general research and development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as joint book-running manager for the offering. BTIG, LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC are also acting as bookrunners for the offering.

The offering is expected to close on or about April 3.

