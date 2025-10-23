Viking Therapeutics Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q3, Sales Nil

Viking Therapeutics VKTX reported a third-quarter 2025 loss of 81 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 70 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 22 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Currently, Viking Therapeutics does not have any approved products in its portfolio. Hence, it has yet to generate revenues.

More on VKTX’s Q3 Earnings

Research and development (R&D) expenses amounted to $90.0 million compared with $22.8 million incurred in the year-ago period. This significant increase was primarily driven by higher costs associated with clinical studies and manufacturing for the company’s drug candidates, as well as increased employee-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $8.6 million, down nearly 38% year over year, mainly due to lower costs on legal and patent services as well as stock-related compensation expenses.

Shares of VKTX were down in after-market trading yesterday, likely due to a wider-than-expected loss on higher operating expenses incurred in the quarter.

Year to date, the stock has lost 22% against the industry’s nearly 11% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Viking Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments worth $715 million compared with $808 million as of June 30, 2025.

VKTX’s Pipeline Updates

Viking Therapeutics is one of the few biotech stocks that has shown immense potential in the obesity space. It is developing VK2735, an investigational novel dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist, in different clinical studies as oral and subcutaneous (SC) versions for treating obesity.

In June, Viking Therapeutics started a late-stage program evaluating the SC formulation of VK2735 for adults with obesity. This program consists of two phase III studies — VANQUISH-1 and VANQUISH-2. While the VANQUISH-1 study is enrolling obese adults with at least one weight-related co-morbid condition and without type II diabetes (T2D), the VANQUISH-2 study will enroll obese or overweight adults with T2D. Viking Therapeutics targets completing enrolment in the VANQUISH-1 study before year-end, while the same for VANQUISH-2 is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Viking Therapeutics also recently reported top-line results from a mid-stage study evaluating the oral version of VK2735. Though patients on the highest drug dose lost up to 12.2% of their body weight after 13 weeks of daily dosing compared with 1.3% in the placebo group, a significant number of patients dropped out of the study due to adverse effects. Despite the mixed results, Viking Therapeutics still maintains the drug’s safety and tolerability profile. The company plans to meet with the FDA before this year’s end to discuss the next steps for oral VK2735.

Earlier this week, Viking Therapeutics started a new maintenance dosing study on VK2735. This study will explore multiple regimens — monthly SC, weekly oral and daily oral dosing — to check whether the initial weight loss achieved following weekly SC dosing can be sustained. Results from this study are expected in mid-2026.

The company now plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application with the FDA in the first quarter of 2026 to advance an internally developed amylin agonist program to clinical development for treating obesity. This marks a delay from the previously announced target of submitting the IND before the end of 2025.

VKTX’s Zacks Rank

Viking Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. price | Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Our Key Picks Among Biotech Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are Alkermes ALKS, Werewolf Therapeutics HOWL and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY. While ALKS and HOWL each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, ALNY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

EPS estimates for Alkermes’ 2025 have increased from $1.81 to $1.84, while those for 2026 have risen from $1.69 to $1.70 in the past 60 days. ALKS stock has gained 8% year to date.

Alkermes’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average negative surprise of 1.19%.

In the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ 2025 have improved from $1.90 to $1.61. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $1.63 to $1.36 during the same period. HOWL stock has gained over 7% year to date.

Werewolf earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters but missed the mark once, delivering an average surprise of 7.36%.

In the past 60 days, Alnylam’s EPS estimates for 2025 have risen from $3.62 to $4.23. During the same timeframe, estimates for 2026 EPS have increased from $9.23 to $10.28. ALNY stock has soared nearly 98% so far this year.

Alnylam’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the mark once, delivering an average surprise of 348.36%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alkermes plc (ALKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.