Viking Therapeutics options imply 8.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) is 1.1x normal with calls leading puts 8:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.5%, or $5.15, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.6%.

