Viking Therapeutics obesity data exceeded expectations, says JPMorgan

JPMorgan says Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) released data on the higher doses of oral-2735 at ObesityWeek which exceeded expectations on both efficacy and tolerability. The highest dose of 100mg showed 8% weight loss with steep efficacy curves at the four week cutoff, potentially indicating high rates of additional weight loss over longer periods, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expected oral-2735 to potentially point to an attractive efficacy and tolerability trade-off, and says the data strengthens its conviction. It sees a clear path for Viking towards “becoming a viable player and/or partner in the diabetes/obesity market.” JPMorgan has an Overweight rating on Viking Therapeutics.

