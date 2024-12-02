Viking Therapeutics initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) with an Overweight rating and $74 price target The company has generated one of the more compelling weight loss profiles in Phase 2 with VK2735 in conjunction with lower discontinuation rates in obese patients, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Piper also thinks Viking has a potentially “best” oral incretin with oral VK2735 which has observed lower rates of adverse events and competitive efficacy relative to other incretins currently in development.

