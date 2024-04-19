Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) ended the recent trading session at $63.42, demonstrating a -1.93% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.05%.

The company's stock has dropped by 8.39% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 24, 2024. On that day, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8%.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.11% downward. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

