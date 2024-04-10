Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed at $71.67, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.95% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

The the stock of company has risen by 8.54% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 3.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.27, showcasing an 8% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. Currently, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VKTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

