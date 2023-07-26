Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Q2 loss in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) released Loss for second quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$19.6 million, or -$0.19 per share. This compares with -$17.7 million, or -$0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$19.6 Mln. vs. -$17.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.19 vs. -$0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.19

