Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) was up +2.19% at $35.01. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.23%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.85% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 4.81%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.01, down 146.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.15 per share and revenue of $0 million, which would represent changes of -30.09% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.53% decrease. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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