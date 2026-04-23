Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) was down 4.23% at $32.80. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.

The stock of company has risen by 3.16% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 0.47% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.95, indicating a 131.71% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$3.78 per share and a revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of -18.5% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 8.99% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 143, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VKTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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