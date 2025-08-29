Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed the most recent trading day at $27.05, moving -1.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.

The upcoming earnings release of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.68, signifying a 209.09% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

VKTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.42 per share and revenue of $0 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -139.6% and 0%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

