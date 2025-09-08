Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed the most recent trading day at $25.48, moving -5.56% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 28.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.07%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.71, indicating a 222.73% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

VKTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.48 per share and revenue of $0 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -145.54% and 0%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.44% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

