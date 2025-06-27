Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed the most recent trading day at $26.52, moving -5.86% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.52% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.04% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.44, indicating a 120% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.86 per share and a revenue of $25 million, indicating changes of -84.16% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX)

