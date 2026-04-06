Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) ended the recent trading session at $33.93, demonstrating a -2.5% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.52% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$1.01, indicating a 146.34% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.15 per share and revenue of $0 million, which would represent changes of -30.09% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.53% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VKTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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