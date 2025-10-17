Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) was down 3.44% at $33.54. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 33.37% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 2.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 22, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.7, reflecting a 218.18% decrease from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$2.45 per share and a revenue of $0 million, signifying shifts of -142.57% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.06% higher. Currently, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.