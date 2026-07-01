Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) ended the recent trading session at $37.48, demonstrating a -3.92% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 33.19% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 6.47%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.21, showcasing a 108.62% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$4.7 per share and a revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of -47.34% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.