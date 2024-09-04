Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed the most recent trading day at $58.10, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.24, signifying a 4.35% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

