Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) ended the recent trading session at $31.29, demonstrating a +2.93% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.28% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

The stock of company has risen by 5.01% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

The upcoming earnings release of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.44, down 120% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.86 per share and revenue of $25 million, which would represent changes of -84.16% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX)

