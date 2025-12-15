Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed at $36.15, marking a -2.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.89, down 178.13% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$2.68 per share and a revenue of $0 million, demonstrating changes of -165.35% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower within the past month. As of now, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

