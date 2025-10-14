Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) was down 2.54% at $33.05. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.76%.

The company's stock has climbed by 40.79% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.7, signifying a 218.18% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.45 per share and revenue of $0 million. These totals would mark changes of -142.57% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% higher. At present, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

