Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) was up +1.39% at $32.07. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 20.36% outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.44, indicating a 120% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.86 per share and a revenue of $25 million, demonstrating changes of -84.16% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

