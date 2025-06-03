Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed the most recent trading day at $26.61, moving +1.88% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.43% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.44, showcasing a 120% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

