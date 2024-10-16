Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed at $65.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.72% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

The the stock of company has risen by 3.88% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.24, showcasing a 4.35% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VKTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.