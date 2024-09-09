Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) ending at $54.78, denoting a +1.2% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.16%.

The company's stock has dropped by 5.3% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 4.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.24, signifying a 4.35% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

