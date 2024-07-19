Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed at $50.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.71% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 24, 2024. On that day, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.84%.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.52% decrease. At present, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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