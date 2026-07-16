Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) ended the recent trading session at $36.37, demonstrating a -3.81% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.47%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 24.83% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.63%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.21, signifying a 108.62% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$4.7 per share and revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of -47.34% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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