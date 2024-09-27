Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) reached $61.68, with a -1.03% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.53% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 2.05% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, down 4.35% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.99% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.