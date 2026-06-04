Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) was up +1.53% at $29.78. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.73%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.09%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 9.14% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.14%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.21, marking a 108.62% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$4.7 per share and a revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of -47.34% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.72% decrease. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.