Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed the most recent trading day at $32.18, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.05%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.91%.

The stock of company has risen by 1.05% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.96%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$1.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 108.62%.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.67 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of -46.39% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 23.57% downward. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 107, this industry ranks in the top 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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