Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) ended the recent trading session at $67.10, demonstrating a +0.55% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.52%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 17.67% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.24, showcasing a 4.35% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.99% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

