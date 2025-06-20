Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) was down 1.03% at $26.01. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.23% lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.44, indicating a 120% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.86 per share and a revenue of $25 million, demonstrating changes of -84.16% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

