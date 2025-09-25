Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed at $25.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.78% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.04% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.7% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.74%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 222.73%.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$2.48 per share and a revenue of $0 million, demonstrating changes of -145.54% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.44% lower. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.