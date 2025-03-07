Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) reached $29.10, with a +1.46% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.34, showcasing a 30.77% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.65% lower. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

